CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Tests Positive For Coronavirus

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin is the latest from the network to test positive for the coronavirus. Chris Cuomo, the brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, previously announced his diagnosis, and Baldwin did the same on Friday, April 3.
Baldwin revealed her diagnosis in a post on Instagram.
“I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I am OKAY. It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon,” a post on Instagram read. “Chills, aches, fever. I’ve been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still — it got me. I’m healthy. No underlying conditions. Honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones.
“I look forward to being back on TV and seeing you real soon. And shout out to the doctors and nurses who are doing the real work right now. Sending love.”
