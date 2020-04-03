CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Tests Positive For Coronavirus

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin is the latest from the network to test positive for the coronavirus. Chris Cuomo, the brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, previously announced his diagnosis, and Baldwin did the same on Friday, April 3.

Baldwin revealed her diagnosis in a post on Instagram.

“I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I am OKAY. It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon,” a post on Instagram read. “Chills, aches, fever. I’ve been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still — it got me. I’m healthy. No underlying conditions. Honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones.

“I look forward to being back on TV and seeing you real soon. And shout out to the doctors and nurses who are doing the real work right now. Sending love.”

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 3,000 deaths in the United States which surpasses the death toll of the September 11 terrorist in New York City — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.