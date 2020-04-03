New York City Landlord Cancels April Rent Due to Coronavirus

New York City is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and its residents have felt the biggest impact from the fallout. With the city on lockdown outside of essential workers, many are losing jobs and wondering how they will be able to make ends meet.

Mario Salerno, a Brooklyn landlord who owns 80 apartments, informed his tenants that they will not have to pay rent for April due to the outbreak.

“I want everybody to be healthy,” he told NBC New York, via the New York Post. “That’s the whole thing.

“I told them just to look out for your neighbor and make sure that everyone has food on their table.”

