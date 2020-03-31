CNN’s Chris Cuomo Diagnosed With Coronavirus

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, the brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. CNN announced the news to Cuomo in a memo to its employees.

Cuomo later confirmed the news with a statement on social media.

“In these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” Cuomo wrote on Twitter.

“I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fevers, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!

“I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!) I will do my shows from here. We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!”

While self-quarantining, Cuomo will continue to anchor his 9 p.m. program Cuomo Prime Time from his home. Cuomo anchored from his home on Monday night and interviewed Governor Cuomo in an epic interview that included some friendly brotherly trash talk.

