WATCH: Andrew Cuomo, Chris Cuomo Have Hilarious Brotherly Spat on CNN

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has watched his approval rating soar to 90 percent thanks to his impressive response to the coronavirus pandemic. Cuomo has been a prominent effort and helped lead the way in New York which is the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

On Monday night, Cuomo joined his brother Chris Cuomo for an interview on CNN.

During the interview, Chris asked Andrew if he would consider running for president now that his popularity was soaring. After the governor said that he would not consider a run at this time, the interview turned into a hilarious brotherly spat.

“I know you’re busy, but there’s always time to call mom,” Chris told Andrew. Andrew responded: “I called mom just before I came on this show. By the way, she said I was her favorite. Good news is she said you are her second favorite. Second favorite son, Christopher.”

CHRIS CUOMO: There's always time to call mom. She wants to hear from you. Just so you know. ANDREW CUOMO: I called mom just before I came on this show. By the way, she said I was her favorite. Good news is she said you are her second favorite. Second favorite son, Christopher. pic.twitter.com/wogd0oP2tb — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) March 17, 2020

Chris then joked about being able to own his brother on the basketball court but admitting that he does admire his brother.

“”I’ve tried to be like you my whole life… and look where it got me,” Chris said. “[Andrew’s] got hands like bananas, and he can’t play ball. Everybody knows it.”

You can check out the interview below:

This type of sibling spat is the kind of pure content we need during the coronavirus pandemic. We need to see these two go toe-to-toe in more interviews moving forward as the nation continues to search for some sort of normalcy — and what is more normal than a good old-fashioned sibling rivalry?