Arizona Declares Golf An Essential Activity Despite Pandemic

The state of Arizona has made a questionable decision during the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the federal government encouraging social distancing, the state has declared golf an “essential activity” and included it along with acceptable outdoor activities.

Doug Ducey, the governor of Arizona, signed the executive order this week.

A shelter in place order has been declared, but golf fanatics can still enjoy their time out on the links if they choose to do so.

According to the policy, essential activities include: “Obtaining necessary supplies and services for family, household members and pets, such as groceries, food and supplies for household consumption and use, supplies and equipment needed to work from home, assignments for completion of distance learning and products necessary to maintain safety, sanitation and essential maintenance of the home, residence.”

It also approves of “engaging in outdoor exercise activities, such as walking, hiking, running, biking or golfing, but only if appropriate physical distancing practices are used.”

