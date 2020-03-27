Joe Rogan Will Skip UFC 249 Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Joe Rogan is skipping out on UFC 249. The event — which UFC president Dana White says will take place at an undisclosed location without fans — features a lightweight championship bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

While the UFC is planning to carry on with the event, Joe Rogan has said that he will not be there to provide commentary for the fight.

“I guess someone’s going to commentate it – it’s not gonna be me,” Rogan said. “UFC is talking about putting on a fight on April 18. I don’t know how they’re gonna do that. I don’t know if they’re gonna be able to do that in the United States. They’re talking about doing it in a place with less than 10 people, just in an open arena.

“The thing is: How are they going to make sure nobody has it? You’re going to have to test everybody. And if someone has it, do you let them fight? What if they have it and they’re like Idris Elba and they have no symptoms, but they’ve got the corona? What if Khabib has the corona? Or what if Tony has the corona? Does Khabib even fight him?”

You can check out Rogan’s full comments below.

UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson

Date: TBD

Location: TBD

Venue: TBD

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 249 Fight Card

Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson – for lightweight title

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Ben Rothwell vs. Gian Villante

Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens

Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. TBA

Makhmud Muradov vs. Karl Roberson

Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad

Hunter Azure vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Alexander Hernandez vs. Islam Makhachev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

*card is subject to change