WATCH: Every Wheel Kick Finish in UFC History

The UFC has been forced to shift its plans in recent weeks due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. That has led mixed martial arts fans to desperately search for something to take in with the entire sports world coming to a screeching halt.

On Saturday, the UFC took over an 11-hour block on ESPN with some of their most iconic fights, and now they are taking to YouTube to share some of their greatest highlights.

We all have to be thankful that there is at least something we can all enjoy during self-isolation outside of rewatching episodes of your favorite Netflix show.

Over the weekend, the Ultimate Fighting Championship gave fans who are looking for their mixed martial arts fix some incredible highlights by showing some of the most thrilling finishes the promotion has seen.

A full look at all of the wheel kick finishes throughout UFC history can be seen below.

Every Wheel Kick Finish in History

Watch a collection of every wheel kick finish in UFC history highlighted by one of the most memorable knockouts in UFC history courtesy of Edson Barboza.

What was your favorite wheel kick finish in the UFC’s history? Sound off in the comments section below with your thoughts.