2020 Tokyo Olympics Likely to be Suspended Due to Coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to change the way we live our every day lives, it looks like we could see the 2020 Tokyo Olympics become the latest event impacted by its expanding reach. The virus has led to shutdowns in multiple countries and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe believes the current situation “isn’t adequate” for what the would go into holding the games.

“I don’t think the world will be ready considering the spread of the novel coronavirus infection,” Abe said, via Deadline.com.

Team USA had previously shut down its gymnastics and swimming Olympic training facilities for 30 days due to the outbreak.

“We understand the significant impact this has on our National Team athletes and their training and are working with athletes and their coaches to find safe alternative solutions for our athletes to train,” a statement read at the time.

Team Canada also made a similar decision.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community,” Team Canada said in a statement.

