Dana White Blasts Media Over Coverage of Coronavirus Handling

While a majority of the sports world shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the UFC held a show in Brazil without fans in attendance. The UFC also hopes to move forward with scheduled shows after figuring out the logistics.

That has led to some criticism from the media over the UFC’s lack of concern of the virus.

And, well, Dana White is not having it.

During a recent Instagram Live session, White blasted the media for the way they are covering the promotion’s handling of the outbreak.

“Listen, the media can talk as much sh*t as they want,” White said, via MMAjunkie. “They don’t feed families. They don’t take care of f*cking people. They don’t have people that count on them. They don’t have people to support. We’re doing the right thing as far medical testing goes and everything. That’s all we f*cking do. That’s nothing new. We were doing that sh*t way before the coronavirus. We were taking care of people and making sure that everybody’s healthy, and every fighter that’s with me on the road is getting much better medical attention than they are at home – if they’re with me. You know what I mean?

“I told our whole roster: If you or your loved ones have any type of situations or anything wrong, call me. I’ll do everything in my power to make sure you get taken care of.”

As for what is next for the UFC, we will have to wait and see. The promotion is searching for a new location for UFC 249 after the New York State Athletic Commission said the event could not be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The event was set to be headlined by a lightweight championship bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.