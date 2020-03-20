Tom Brady Officially Signs With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The next chapter of Tom Brady‘s career is set to begin. On Friday, March 20, Brady officially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The news comes days after the quarterback announced he would not be returning to New England.

“Tom is a proven champion who has achieved greatness on the field because he demands the best out of himself and his teammates,” said Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht in a statement. “I’ve known Tom since we drafted him in New England 20 years ago and through this process it became very clear that his desire to be a champion burns as strong today as it ever has. He possesses the type of rare natural leadership qualities that will immediately impact our entire organization.”

Brady has 14 Pro Bowl selections, two Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year awards, 541 touchdown passes and nearly 75,000 passing yards and countless Super Bowl wins throughout his career.

Brady had bid farewell to New England earlier in the week.

“To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK, and the Kraft family and the entire organization. I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values. I am grateful for all that you have taught me – I have learned from everyone. You all have allowed me to maximize my potential and that is all a player can hope for. Everything we have accomplished brings me great joy and the lessons I have learned will carry on with me forever. I couldn’t be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you. I have benefited from all you have given me. I cherished every opportunity I had to be a part of our team, and I love you all for that. Our team has always set a great standard in pro sports and I know it will continue to do just that,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Although my football journey will take play elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments. I have been privileged to have the opportunity to know each and everyone of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”

It will be interesting to see how Brady’s tenure with the Buccaneers goes and how the AFC East will shake up now that he is no longer there.