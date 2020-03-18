Colby Covington Sounds Off on UFC Cancellations

Colby Covington is not a fan of the way the Ultimate Fighting Championship is handling its future schedule. After the UFC announced that it would be postponing its next three events due to the coronavirus, Covington shared his thoughts that it was the wrong move.

”I don’t think it was the right move,” Covington said, via MMAFighting.com. “I think we’re healthy, young professional athletes. We already do something that’s dangerous enough as it is, getting locked into an octagon and fighting each other, so what’s more dangerous than a little flu that’s going on right now? I think people just need to be more aware of what’s going on, wash their hands, social distancing, this and that. But as professional athletes, we already risk enough as it is.”

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including the NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

