Tom Brady Bids Farewell to the New England Patriots

Tom Brady has said goodbye to the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, March 17, Brady took to social media to announce that he was saying goodbye to the team that he had called home throughout his career.

The Patriots selected Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft out of Michigan.

“To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK, and the Kraft family and the entire organization. I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values. I am grateful for all that you have taught me – I have learned from everyone. You all have allowed me to maximize my potential and that is all a player can hope for. Everything we have accomplished brings me great joy and the lessons I have learned will carry on with me forever. I couldn’t be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you. I have benefited from all you have given me. I cherished every opportunity I had to be a part of our team, and I love you all for that. Our team has always set a great standard in pro sports and I know it will continue to do just that,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Although my football journey will take play elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments. I have been privileged to have the opportunity to know each and everyone of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”

What comes next for Brady remains to be seen, but some of the favorites appear to be the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders.