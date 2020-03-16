Joe Biden Commits to Picking Woman as Vice President

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the frontrunner to win the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. And if he is the man leading the ticket, he already has a group of people in mind as his running mate.

During a debate with Bernie Sanders on Sunday night, Biden committed to picking a woman as his vice president.

“I commit that I will in fact pick a woman to be vice president,” Biden said. “There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president.”

CNN moderator Dana Bash asked if Biden was committing to a woman vice president, he said “yes.”

The former Vice President then confirmed the news with another message on social media: “My running mate will be a woman,” he wrote.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders also said he would likely choose a woman as his vice president, but he would be sure to make sure it was someone who would help advance his progressive agenda.