Former Vice President Joe Biden lashed out at a Detroit autoworker on Tuesday, March 10 — hours before polls closed in the state of Michigan — during a heated debate about gun control when the man accused Biden of wanting to take away everyone’s guns.

Biden was quick to defend his position on the second amendment, saying that the worker was “full of sh*t.”

“You are actively trying to diminish our second amendment right and take away our guns,” the autoworker told Biden while pointing towards his embrace of Beto O’Rourke to lead his gun control fight.

That’s when Biden fired back.

“You’re full of shit,” Biden said. “I support the second amendment. From the very beginning, I have a shotgun, I have a 20 gauge, a 12 gauge, my son’s hunt. I’m not taking your gun away at all.”

As the man continued to press Biden, the Democratic presidential frontrunner responded by saying “don’t be a horses ass.”

WATCH: "You’re full of sh*t," @JoeBiden tells a man who accused him of "actively trying to end our Second Amendment right." "I support the Second Amendment," Biden adds while vising under-construction auto plant in Detroit. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/sueOSBaY9P — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 10, 2020

This is unlikely to hurt Biden in the polls in Michigan where he currently holds a big lead in the polls ahead of Super Tuesday II, but it does highlight some of the concerns that Democrats have had about naming him the candidate for the Oval Office.

We will have to see whether Biden is able to avoid confrontations like this in the future, because following Super Tuesday II he could very well lock up the nomination and be the man that goes against Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

All of the information you need to hit the ballot box can be seen below.

Super Tuesday II – Which States Are Voting?

Idaho

Delegates at stake: 20

Polls close: 11 p.m. ET. (Polls close locally at 8 p.m.)

Michigan

Delegates at stake: 125

Polls close: 9 p.m. ET. (Most polls close at 8 p.m. ET)

Mississippi

Delegates at stake: 36

Polls close: 8 p.m. ET

Missouri

Delegates at stake: 68

Polls close: 8 p.m. ET

North Dakota

Delegates at stake: 14

Polls close: 8 p.m. ET

Washington

Delegates at stake: 89

Polls close: 11 p.m. ET