Pete Buttigieg found himself in the spotlight after winning the Iowa caucus and becoming the first openly gay person to win a presidential primary or caucus while fighting for the Democratic nomination. The former South Bend, Indiana mayor has since dropped out of the race, but he is keeping in the public eye.

On Thursday night, Buttigieg stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to serve as a special guest host.

The show was held without a live audience due to coronavirus fears, but Buttigieg still showed up to deliver a pretty impressive opening monologue.

“When you don’t have a real audience, you have to fake one, just like Trump’s inauguration,” Buttigieg said. “I’m also glad Jimmy asked me to host tonight because, frankly, I’ve got nothing else going on. As you know, I dropped out of the presidential race last week, which was unfortunate, but what can I say?

“Some candidates know when it’s time to get out of the race and some candidates are Tulsi Gabbard. Although we didn’t win, we did achieve some pretty big milestones. I’m the first gay person to ever win a presidential primary or caucus. And the first gay man in 30 years to wear pleated pants.”

You can watch the opening monologue below.

Pete Buttigieg Bio & Personal Life

Born: January 19, 1982 (38 years old)

Political Party: Democratic Party

Education: Saint Joseph’s High School, Harvard College, University of Oxford, Harvard University

Pete Buttigieg was born in South Bend, Indiana to Jennifer Anne Montgomery and Joseph Buttigieg, who were both professors at the University of Notre Dame. His father immigrated to the United States from Malta, while his mother was a lifelong Indiana native.

Buttigieg was a commissioned Naval intelligence officer in the Navy Reserve and deployed to Afghanistan in 2014. Buttigieg was deployed overseas for seven months. During his time in the military, he earned the Joint Service Commendation Medal for his counterterrorism work.

Buttigieg was just 29 years old when he was elected in 2011 and is currently in his eighth and final year as the Mayor of South Bend, Indiana. During his re-election big in 2015, Buttigieg won a whopping 80 percent of the vote.

Buttigieg is the first openly gay municipal executive in Indiana and has been married to his husband, Chasten Glezman, since June 16, 2018. The couple began dating in August 2015.