Joe Biden Targeted With Dishonestly Edited Video to Make Him Seem Racist

Former Vice President Joe Biden continues to be the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination. However, the presidential hopeful has recently been targeted by dishonest attacks on social media that are meant to make him appear racist.

An edited video has been spreading on Twitter that shows Biden addressing a crowd in New Hampshire after being asked about his work and agenda on sexual assault and domestic violence.

While answering the question, Biden discussed outdated laws that allowed husbands to beat their wives and addressed a “cultural problem” in the United States.

At the end of his answer — which was 13-minutes long — Biden said that we need to change the culture and the old English common law by saying, “Folks, this is about changing the culture, our culture, our culture. It’s not imported from some African nation or some Asian nation. It’s our English jurisprudential culture, our European culture, that says it’s all right.”

However, his entire monologue was cut down to just 19 seconds and removed the beginning and closing sentence from his finishing remarks. In the edited video, you only here Biden say:

Our culture, our culture. It’s not imported from some African nation or some Asian nation. It’s our English jurisprudential culture, our European culture.

Joe Biden did a speech proclaiming the “European' identity of America”. and he stated "Our culture is not imported from some African nation." This sounds like something from an alt-right, klan rally. Why should Black people support this or anything from the Democrats?#FBA pic.twitter.com/qo9aAWd8Iq — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) January 2, 2020

Unfortunately, this dishonestly edited video has been circulated online by numerous reporters with large followings. It is this type of misinformation and out of context soundbites that not only hurts the candidates but hurts potential voters from getting to know the true beliefs. The disinformation leads to ill-informed voters and only hurts the Democratic voting process in the long run.

If you want to hear Biden’s full remarks in context, you can listen to the entire monologue thanks to ABC News.