UFC on ESPN+ 28 Weigh-in Results: Kevin Lee vs Charles Oliveira

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is going on as planned this weekend with UFC on ESPN+ 28 at apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, ‘Segoe UI’, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, ‘Helvetica Neue’, sans-serif”>Ginasio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia, Brazil. The event will be closed to the public so there will be no live audience, but the scheduled bouts will still take place.

In the main event of the night, top-ranked lightweights Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira will go toe-to-toe.

Ahead of UFC on ESPN+ 28, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins. Things were going smoothly until the closing moments of the two-hour window when Kevin Lee failed to show up. Lee had reportedly weighed in backstage before emerging at 11:04 local time to hit the scale. When Lee weighed in, he was at 158.5 — two and a half pounds over the lightweight limit.

Doctors are evaluating Lee to see if he can safely continue to cut weight. If he is cleared by the medical staff, Lee will have one hour to cut the final 2.5 pounds.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

A full look at the UFC on ESPN+ 28 weigh-in results can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN+ 28 Weigh-in Results

Video of Lee missing weight at 11:04. According to @raphamarinho, he has one hour left to try and make weight. pic.twitter.com/YxitYoQd6r — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) March 13, 2020

MAIN CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Kevin Lee (168.5)* vs. Charles Oliveira (156)

Demian Maia (170.5) vs. Gilbert Burns (170.5)

Renato Moicano (155.5) vs. Damir Hadzovic (155)

Johnny Walker (206) vs. Nikita Krylov (206)

Francisco Trinaldo (156) vs. John Makdessi (155)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 3:00 p.m. ET)

Jussier Formiga (126) vs. Brandon Moreno (126)

Amanda Ribas (115.5) vs. Randa Markos (116)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171) vs. Alexey Kunchenko (170)

Rani Yahya (136) vs. Enrique Barzola (136)

Mayra Bueno Silva (126) vs. Maryna Moroz (126)

Bruno Silva (125.5) vs. David Dvorak (126)

Veronica Macedo (135.5) vs. Bea Malecki (136)

*Kevin Lee is being evaluated by doctors to see if he can continue cutting weight; if so, he will have one hour to make the 156-pound limit.