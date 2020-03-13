Masters 2020: PGA Tour Postpones Tournament Due to Coronavirus

The PGA Tour announced this week that The Players Championship has been canceled, and now another major tournament will be postponed. On Friday, March 13, the PGA announced that it has decided to postpone The Masters due to the spread of coronavirus.

Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club Fred Ridley released a statement regarding the postponement.

“Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals,” a statement from the PGA Tour read. “Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.

“We will continue to work with the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Department of Public Health, the City of Augusta and all other local authorities. We are grateful to all of these entities for their exceptional efforts and guidance. We recognize this decision will affect many people, including our loyal patrons. Your patience as we make every effort to communicate effectively and efficiently is appreciated, and we will share any additional information as soon as it becomes available. Updates also will be posted to our website, Masters.com.”

The Masters is the most highly-anticipated golf tournament of the year, so hopefully the PGA will be able to hold the tournament in the coming weeks.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including the NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

