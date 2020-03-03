UFC Norfolk Fighter Salaries: Joseph Benavidez Leads Payroll

UFC on ESPN+ 27 is in the books and Virginia’s Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation has released the official fighter payouts from the event at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Leading the way on the payroll was main event participant Joseph Benavidez with $150,000.

Deiveson Figueiredo, who came away with the win, also earned $150,000 but was forced to forfeit 30 percent of his purse after missing weight for the bout. Because he missed weight, Figueiredo was also ineligible to stake his claim to the vacant flyweight championship.

The figures released do not include any money from outside sponsors. UFC Norfolk purses also exclude any locker room bonuses and required Reebok outfitting pay, but do figure in the $50,000 for Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses.

A full look at the reported UFC Norfolk payouts can be seen below, via Bloody Elbow.

UFC on ESPN+ 27 Fighter Salaries

*Joseph Benavidez — $150,000 to show. Total earned: $150,000.

*Deiveson Figueiredo — $100,000 to show, $50,000 to win. Total earned: $150,000.

Marcin Tybura — $68,000 to show, $68,000 to win. Total earned: $136,000.

Megan Anderson — $40,000 to show, $40,000 to win. Total earned: $80,000.

Magomed Ankalaev — $33,000 to show, $33,000 to win. Total earned: $66,000.

Luis Pena — $24,000 to show, $24,000 to win. Total earned: $48,000.

Felicia Spencer — $17,000 to show, $17,000 to win. Total earned: $34,000.

Ion Cutelaba — $33,000 to show, $33,00 to win. Total earned: $33,000.

Grant Dawson — $14,000 to show, $14,000 to win. Total earned: $28,000.

Brendan Allen — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win. Total earned: $24,000.

Sean Brady — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win. Total earned: $24,000.

Kyler Phillips — $10,00 to show, $10,000 to win. Total earned: $20,000.

Jordan Griffin — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win. Total earned: $20,000.

Spike Carlyle — $10,00 to show, $10,000 to win. Total earned: $20,000.

Ismail Naurdiev — $16,000 to show, $16,000 to win. Total earned: $16,000.

Serghey Spivak — $14,000 to show, $14,000 to win. Total earned: $14,000.

Steve Garcia — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win. Total earned: $12,000.

Darrick Minner — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win. Total earned: $10,000.

Gabriel Silva — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win. Total earned: $10,000

Norma Dumont — $10,000 to show, $10.000 to win. Total earned: $10,000.

T.J. Brown — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win. Total earned: $10,000.

Tom Breese — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win. Total earned: $10,000.

Zarah Fairn dos Santos — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win. Total earned: $10,000.

*Benavidez also received 30 percent of Figueiredo’s purse after the latter missed weight. This was not reflected in the information provided.