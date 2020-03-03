The Nebraska football program will be without star wide receiver JD Spielman for the foreseeable future. This week, Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost announced that the team’s leading wide receiver is taking a leave of absence to address a personal health matter.

There is no word on whether Spielman will be returning to the program ahead of spring practices which begin on Monday, March 9.

“JD Spielman is dealing with a personal health matter currently, and at this time is not expected to participate in spring practices,” Frost said. “Everyone’s focus right now is on JD’s well-being and providing him with the appropriate support. We anticipate JD returning to the team in time for summer conditioning.”

Last season, Spielman led the team with 49 catches for 898 yards and five touchdowns.

Spielman currently ranks third in Nebraska football history with 170 catches and 2,546 receiving yards.

“JD (Spielman) has been a phenomenal player around here for a long time,” Frost said following the 2019 season. “We’re lucky to have him back another season. I’m excited to coach a guy who could be the all-time leading receiver in Nebraska history and have a piece of that as a coach. I’m really impressed with his toughness and what he’s done for his entire career at Nebraska.”

We wish Spielman the best as he deals with this difficult matter.