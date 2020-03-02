Vanessa Bryant ‘Devastated’ LAPD May Have Shared Kobe Crash Scene Photos

Vanessa Bryant is still reeling from the death of Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and reports regarding an LAPD officer potentially sharing graphic photos of the helicopter crash scene that took their lives has left her “devastated.”

Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission Patti Giggans has responded to the report, saying the allegations are “completely unprofessional” and “very regrettable,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

Since the reports surfaced, Vanessa Bryant’s legal team has issued a statement about the alleged sharing of graphic photos from the scene of the crash.

“Our client, Vanessa Bryant, is absolutely devastated by allegations that deputies from the Lost Hills Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department publicly disseminated photos from the helicopter crash site,” lawyer Gary C. Robb said in a statement that Vanessa shared on Instagram.

“Mrs. Bryant personally went to the Sheriff’s office on January 26th and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers. This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families. At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families’ privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests.

“First responders should be trustworthy. It is inexcusable and deplorable that some deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s substation, other surrounding substations and LAFD would allegedly breach their duty. This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families. We are demanding that those responsible for these alleged actions face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated. We are requesting an Internal Affairs investigation of these alleged incidents.

“Mrs. Bryant is grateful to the individual who filed an online complaint exposing these acts of injustice, and for the choice to protect human dignity.”

The Los Angeles Police Department is continuing to investigate the reports. If an officer did share graphic photos of the scene, we hope they will be held fully accountable.