Top 25 College Basketball Rankings 2020: AP Poll For Week 18

The 2019-20 college basketball season is in full swing and its time for the latest AP Top 25 poll from the Associated Press. On Monday, March 2, the AP Top 25 poll for Week 18 as we officially kick off March with conference tournaments and March Madness just around the corner.

The Kansas Jayhawks are the unanimous No. 1 team in the country, with Gonzaga and Dayton rounding out the top three.

Baylor, meanwhile, dropped two spots to No. 4, while San Diego State rounds out the top five.

AP Top 25 Poll – Week 18

AP Top 25 Poll – Week 17

Kansas Gonzaga Dayton Baylor San Diego State Kentucky Florida State Seton Hall Maryland Louisville Creighton Duke Oregon Villanova BYU Michigan State Auburn Iowa Ohio State Penn State Houston Virginia Illinois Wisconsin Michigan

Others receiving votes: Butler 68, UCLA 54, Stephen F. Austin 47, East Tennessee State 31, West Virginia 22, Providence 17, Colorado 13, Marquette 12, Arizona 9, Texas Tech 9, Northern Iowa 4, Oklahoma 4, Stanford 4, Arizona State 4, Wichita State 2, Saint Mary’s 2, LSU 2, New Mexico State 2, USC 1, Belmont 1, Vermont 1

About the Associated Press Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press college basketball poll started on Jan. 20, 1949. The original poll had 20 teams, with Saint Louis the first school to hold the No. 1 ranking. From the 1961-62 season through 1967-68 only 10 teams were ranked. It expanded again to 20 teams from 1968-69 through 1988-89. The Top 25 began the next season, and it has stayed at that number ever since. The AP’s final poll is released after the field for the NCAA Tournament is selected.