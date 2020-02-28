WATCH: Pete Davidson Gives Tour of Basement Apartment at Mom’s House

Pete Davidson made his debut on Netflix with the comedy special Alive From New York. It marked Davidson’s first major stand-up special and the comedian gave fans a glimpse into his life while also poking fun at his past relationships.

One of the more entertaining bits came when Davidson discussed his current home in Staten Island.

Davidson lives with his mother and sister and occupies the basement as his apartment. After the special released and Davidson’s living situation was revealed, he teamed up with Netflix to give a hilarious tour of his apartment on the ground floor of his mom’s house.

Throughout the tour, Davidson shows off his “porno bathroom”, has friends hanging out and getting tattoos in his kitchen, and proudly displays an unworn Spongebob sweatshirt with matching sneakers.

“We are in my apartment/basement in my mom’s house in Staten Island,” Davidson said while trying to light a blunt. “I moved here, like, a year ago and built this weird little basement to stay away from f*ckin’ people.”

Davidson also shows off his “dead dad sh*t”, Rodney Dangerfield’s tie, a bizarre alien head, and much more.

You can check out the official trailer for Alive From New York below.

Pete Davidson ‘Alive From New York’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Synopsis: “Comedian Pete Davidson is known for his unfiltered anecdotes, and he’s giving the audience more than what they asked for in his first Netflix original comedy special, Alive From New York. Filmed at the Gramercy Theatre in New York, Pete Davidson: Alive From New York premieres globally on Netflix on February 25.”

