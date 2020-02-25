Pete Davidson Says He’s Ready to Leave ‘Saturday Night Live’

Pete Davidson made his Netflix debut with Alive From New York, his first major comedy special. But before the special dropped, Davidson sat down with Charlamagne tha God for an episode of Live Your Truth: An Honest Conversation with Charlamagne Tha God.

During the interview, Davidson revealed that he is seriously considering leaving Saturday Night Live.

According to Davidson, he said “everybody outgrows [SNL]” and he struggles to know whether he is valued by production and fellow cast members.

“You don’t ever want to pull the trigger too early. Everybody’s always been like, ‘You’ll know when you know, and it’ll be alright,'” Davidson said. “I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it. I’m like, cold open, political punchlines. I’m like, Weekend Update jokes. When I’m not there, they’ll be like, ‘Huh huh huh, Pete’s a fucking jerk face.’ And you’re like, ‘Whose side are you on?’ I have a weird feeling in that building where I don’t know whose team they’re playing for really. If I’m the joke or I’m in on the joke.

“I literally was just like, ‘Picture what it’s like to be made fun of and then cut to immediately.’ They think I’m fucking dumb. I’m literally painted out to be this big dumb idiot. For what I can do on the show, which is just barely anything — and it’s just Weekend Update. I feel like I’ve done 30 of those and I just feel like, yeah, I’ve done as much as I can over there.”

Davidson did say that he is willing to stay with the show until they no longer want him, so it will be interesting to see how much longer the comedian will remain on the show.

You can check out the full interview below.