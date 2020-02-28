Garth Brooks was entertaining the crowd in Detroit recently, so it was natural that he would wear a jersey of one of the city’s biggest sports stars. Brooks showed up to the concert rocking Barry Sanders’ No. 20 Detroit Lions jersey.

Along with Sanders being a Hall of Fame player for the Lions, he attended Oklahoma State University and won a Heisman Trophy. Conveniently enough, Brooks also attended Oklahoma State.

“I was lucky enough to be an athlete and to wear the same uniform as this guy wore in college,” Brooks told the crowd in attendance, according to The Hill. “I was lucky to go to school with him. You guys got the greatest player in NFL history in my opinion in this jersey. I love this man.”

But some fans were not very happy with the country music star.

Because social media has become so politically charged, the fact that Brooks was wearing a Barry Sanders completely went over their heads.

Instead, Brooks started catching heat because a bunch of goofs thought he was showing support for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

The reaction was hilarious.

“Nothing like supporting a communist to loss [sic] a few fans,” someone wrote. “How about going to a successful socialist country and doing some research? Oh yes, you can’t because there aren’t ANY successful socialist countries!”

“If this is for Bernie Sanders, I’m done with you. I thought you were a true American that loves Our Country?” one user responded.

Another asked: “Weird. That a millionaire would like a socialist. Hey Garth are you going to distribute your millions?”

You can check out more of the response below:

Facebook forgot who Barry Sanders is and is freaking out at Garth Brooks for wearing a jersey and I’m dying. pic.twitter.com/wVfAKU7Cn1 — Jason Vincent (@jasoncvincent) February 27, 2020

Sanders is currently leading the Democratic field to earn the party’s presidential nomination. Whether he actually has the support of Garth Brooks remains to be seen.