The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to ESPN+ on Saturday, February 29 for UFC on ESPN+ 27 in Norfolk, Virginia. The vacant flyweight championship is on the line when Joseph Benavidez takes on Deiveson Figueiredo in the main event of the night.

Unfortunately for Figueiredo, he is ineligible to win the belt after failing to weigh-in at the championship limit.

Figueiredo missed weight by 2.5-pounds and can no longer stake his claim to the championship if he gets the win. In addition, Figueiredo will forfeit 30 percent of his fight night purse to Benavidez. The good news, however, is that the fight will go on as planned and Benavidez will be able to win the title if he is victorious on the night.

Before the two men enter the cage on Saturday night, they will come face-to-face one final time at the ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET. It will be interesting to see whether there will be any bad blood or animosity after Figueiredo failed to hit his mark.

How can you tune in to the ceremony?

A full look at the UFC on ESPN+ 27 can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN+ 27 Weigh-in

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Joseph Benavidez (124.5) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (127.5)# – for vacant flyweight title

Zarah Fairn (146) vs. Felicia Spencer (145)

Magomed Ankalaev (204.5) vs. Ion Cutelaba (204.5)

Megan Anderson (145) vs. Norma Dumont (146)

Grant Dawson (149.5)* vs. Darrick Minner (145.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:00 p.m. ET)

Steve Garcia (155.5) vs. Luis Pena (154.5)

Kyler Phillips (135.5) vs. Gabriel Silva (135.5)

Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Tom Breese (185)

Serghei Spivac (234) vs. Marcin Tybura (246)

TJ Brown (145.5) vs. Jordan Griffin (145)

Spike Carlyle (145.5) vs. Aalon Cruz (145.5)

Sean Brady (170) vs. Ismail Naurdiev (170)

*Misses featherweight limit by 3.5 pounds.



#Misses title limit by 2.5 pounds; Forfeits 30 percent of his purse to Benavidez. Title fight only for Benavidez.

UFC on ESPN+ 27: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC on ESPN+ 27: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo

Date: Saturday, February 29

Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Venue: Chartway Arena

Main Card Card Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN+