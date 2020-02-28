Pop Smoke’s Family Breaks Silence on Rapper’s Death

Pop Smoke was murdered inside of a home in Hollywood Hills earlier this month after a group of masked men entered his home and fired shots. Smoke was transported to the local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

There were reports that Pop Smoke’s murder was a “targeted hit”, and there was evidence that he had concerns about gang members prior to the fatal shooting.

Pop Smoke’s family has not publicly commented on the rapper’s death, but they have now broken their silence. On Friday, February 28, the family of Pop Smoke released a lengthy statement thanking fans for their support and expressing their gratitude and grief.

“The family of Bashar ‘Pop Smoke’ Jackson would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone for your support. Every prayer, call, and act of kindness is deeply appreciated as we mourn the loss of our son, brother and friend,” the statement read.

“Brooklyn knew him as Bashar. He was educated and nurtured in Brooklyn and his rise to fame all developed from the place he proudly represented. Within the last year, his extraordinary giftedness was revealed to the world, introducing Pop Smoke. Unfortunately, there are no public details available regarding the murder of our loved one. We ask for respect and responsible reporting during this critical time. Inaccurate reports only add unnecessary pain to a grieving family.”

Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson, was born in Brooklyn, New York. Most recently, the rapper released the mixtape Meet the Woo 2 on February 7, 2020. In January 2020, Pop Smoke was arrested at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on a charge of transportation of a stolen vehicle over state lines related to a Rolls-Roye Wraith he had used for a music video shoot in California. However, the car was never returned and was found outside of his mother’s home in Brooklyn.