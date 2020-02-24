Pop Smoke Told Girlfriend to ‘Keep Doors Locked’ During Final Meeting

Pop Smoke’s girlfriend Yummy Yellow has broken her silence about the shooting death of the rapper on Wednesday, February 19. Pop Smoke was just 20 years old when masked men entered a home he was staying at and fatally shot the rapper.

It is believed that the incident was a “targeted hit” and we now know that Pop Smoke was being extra cautious in the days leading up to his murder.

There had been previous reports about the rapper cancelling a show in Brooklyn because of fear that gang members may have been in the audience, and now we are learning about a warning the rapper had for his girlfriend during their final meeting.

In an emotional post, Yummy Yellow revealed Pop Smoke urged her to keep the doors locked when they last saw face-to-face.

“I can’t sit & say I wish I hugged u more before u walked out that door Monday cause I hugged u all night before that flight to Cali,” she wrote on Instagram. Can’t even say we should of said I love u more that night/morning cause we said it over 20 times. U even came back after leaving the house & said ‘didn’t I say lock the door?’

“Pop I love u. I adore u. You exceeded my expectations as a man. I tried to protect u from everything, u know that. For anyone who ever loved him, or still loves him, I understand. If you loved him, I love you.”

Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson, was born in Brooklyn, New York. Most recently, the rapper released the mixtape Meet the Woo 2 on February 7, 2020. In January 2020, Pop Smoke was arrested at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on a charge of transportation of a stolen vehicle over state lines related to a Rolls-Roye Wraith he had used for a music video shoot in California. However, the car was never returned and was found outside of his mother’s home in Brooklyn.