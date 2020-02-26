WATCH: UFC’s Wildest Spinning Finishes in History (VIDEO)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is coming off of a strong 2019 and has started 2020 with a bang. The UFC’s revenue reportedly neared $1 billion a year ago and with plenty of thrilling matchups ahead on the pay-per-view, the mixed martial arts promotion is showing no signs of slowing down.

Of course, a majority of the cash flow likely saw benefits from the check-writing from the UFC’s news business partner.

“According to the various projections made by the company back in 2016, the total revenue in 2019 would be anywhere from $980 million to $1.1 billion and their EBITDA margins would be 50 percent,” business analyst John Nash said, via Bloody Elbow.

“While I do not think they did that well, the new ESPN deal had added hundreds of millions to their guaranteed contractual revenue. Add in new international TV deals and increased sponsorship revenue and it’s hard to see how they don’t break the record. At least $800 million in revenue seems almost guaranteed.”

However, no matter where the revenue is coming from, the UFC is celebrating its success with a series of videos celebrating some of the wildest and craziest finishes inside of the Octagon. In the latest installment of the series, the UFC dropped a highlight of the “Wildest Spinning Finishes in UFC History.”

Did your favorite knockout make the list?

You can check out the video below.

Take a look back at some of the wildest finishes due to a spinning strike or kick in UFC history.

What are your favorite spinning finishes to ever take place inside of the Octagon? Sound off in the comments section below with your thoughts.