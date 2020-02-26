Kobe Bryant Memorial Items Pulled From eBay For Violating Policy

On Monday, February 24 the “Kobe Bryant: A Celebration of Life” memorial service was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California honoring the late NBA legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and the seven others who tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash last month.

It was an emotional event with speeches from Vanessa Bryant, Michael Jordan, Shaq, and many more, with an opening performance from Beyonce.

There was also plenty of special memorabilia for the event. Those who were lucky enough to land tickets and attend the ceremony in person had the opportunity to collect some of the rare memorabilia commemorating a legend, but some had their eyes set on turning a profit.

Shortly after the ceremony, shirts, pins, programs, and other items surfaced on eBay with items selling for thousands of dollars.

However, eBay has started to pull items from “Kobe Bryant: A Celebration of Life” for violating company policy, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

“Please note, due to sudden and tragic passing of Kobe Bryant – eBay has made the decision to prohibit the sale of merchandise, images and mugs relating to their passing,” eBay reportedly said to one seller in an email. “We do not allow listings that attempt to profit from human tragedy or suffering.”

While items from the memorial service are prohibited, the website still allows the sale of jerseys, autographs, and other Kobe Bryant memorabilia.