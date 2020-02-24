Karolina Kowalkiewicz Can’t Fly After UFC Auckland Eye Injury

Karolina Kowalkiewicz, a former UFC title contender, suffered her fourth straight loss at UFC Fight Night 168 in Auckland, New Zealand. The Polish fighter was battered by Yan Xiaonan on the main card and later revealed that she will need surgery.

Kowalkiewicz shared a video message on social media where she said she will have to have surgery for a broken orbital bone.

According to Kowalkiewicz, the injury occurred in the opening round of the bout. To make matters worse, Kowalkiewicz is currently unable to fly back to Poland because of the danger her eye injury presents.

“Hi guys, thank you for your support,” she said in a video on Instagram. “First time in my life after a fight, I cannot say I’m okay. Like you see, at the beginning of the first round, I have broken small bone here. I couldn’t see nothing. My vision was double and everything was like in the fog.

“After the fight, I spent all day in the hospital. [Sunday] I going to a specialist and they [are] going to make a decision because I need an operation. And I’m waiting for a decision here or I go back to Poland and make this operation in Poland. But doctors said I have to say here because flying with this eye is very dangerous.”

UFC Fight Night 168 Results

Dan Hooker def. Paul Felder via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

Jimmy Crute def. Michal Oleksiejczuk via submission (Kimura) – Round 1, 3:29

Yan Xiaonan def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima def. Ben Sosoli via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:28

Brad Riddell def. Magomed Mustafaev via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Zubaira Tukhugov def. Kevin Aguilar via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:21

Jalin Turner def. Josh Culibao via TKO (ground-and-pound) – Round 2, 3:01

Jake Matthews def. Emil Meek via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Song Kenan def. Callan Potter via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:20)

Kai Kara-France def. Tyson Nam via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Angela Hill def. Loma Lookboonmee via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Priscila Cachoeira def. Shana Dobson via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:40