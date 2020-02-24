Top 25 College Basketball Rankings 2020: AP Poll For Week 17

The 2019-20 college basketball season is in full swing and its time for the latest AP Top 25 poll from the Associated Press. On Monday, February 24, the AP Top 25 poll for Week 17 as we prepare to wrap up February and inch closer to March Madness.

This week, we have a new No. 1 after the Kansas Jayhawks jumped from No. 3 to the top spot.

The Baylor Bears were bumped to No. 2 with the Gonzaga Bulldogs at No. 3. Rounding out the top five was the Dayton Flyers and San Diego State Aztecs.

Creighton was the lone new entry to the Top 10 after jumping up from No. 15 a week ago.

Where does your favorite team stand in the latest AP Poll?

A full look at the college basketball Top 25 AP Poll for Week 17 can be seen below.

AP Top 25 Poll – Week 17

Kansas Baylor Gonzaga Dayton San Diego State Florida State Duke Kentucky Maryland Creighton Louisville Villanova Seton Hall Oregon Auburn Penn State BYU Iowa Michigan West Virginia Colorado Texas Tech Ohio State Michigan State Houston

Others receiving votes: Arizona State 95, Illinois 82, Arizona 71, Butler 51, Virginia 50, Marquette 41, Stephen F. Austin 29, LSU 24, East Tennessee State 13, Utah State 9, Florida 8, Wisconsin 7, New Mexico State 2, Northern Iowa 2, Liberty 2, UCLA 1

About the Associated Press Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press college basketball poll started on Jan. 20, 1949. The original poll had 20 teams, with Saint Louis the first school to hold the No. 1 ranking. From the 1961-62 season through 1967-68 only 10 teams were ranked. It expanded again to 20 teams from 1968-69 through 1988-89. The Top 25 began the next season, and it has stayed at that number ever since. The AP’s final poll is released after the field for the NCAA Tournament is selected.