Antonio Brown Is Catching Charges Instead Of Balls

Antonio Brown was once regarded as the best wide receiver in football. Now, Brown finds himself outside the game catching multiple charges instead of passes.

Brown is facing charges of felony burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief stemming from an alleged assault of the driver of a moving truck earlier this week. Prosecutors say Brown is accused of throwing a rock at the driver’s moving truck then later forcing his way into the driver’s side of the main cabin of the truck and striking the driver after a disagreement over payment escalated outside of Brown’s home.

This incident led to the warrant for Brown’s arrest by police in Hollywood, Florida earlier this week. He turned himself in to Broward County Jail on January 23rd according to Eric Schwartzreich, one of his lawyers. On the morning of the 24th at a court hearing, he was granted bail. The total bond was set at $110,000. Brown is expected to be released by January 25th.

Brown, the mercurial wide receiver from Central Michigan University, played nine years with the Pittsburgh Steelers accumulating over 800 catches and 11,000 yards. He is also been selected for the Pro Bowl seven times and made the All-Pro first team four times. Brown requested a trade from the Steelers in the 2019 offseason which landed him on the Oakland Raiders, who signed him to a three year, $50.1 million deal that eventually ended up being voided after several incidents soured the relationship between Brown and the Raiders. His release from Oakland allowed him to sign with the New England Patriots. His time there was short-lived after playing only one game. During his time in New England, the All-Pro wide receiver had multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him. The team decided to release Brown after he sent intimidating texts to one of the women accusing him of sexual misconduct.