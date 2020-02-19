The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to pay-per-view with UFC 248 on Saturday, March 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is headlined by a championship doubleheader featuring a middleweight and women’s strawweight title fight.

In the main event of the night, Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight belt against top contender Yoel Romero.

The co-main event, meanwhile, features women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili making the first defense of her 115-pound belt against former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

In anticipation of the pay-per-view, the Nevada State Athletic Commission announced the judges and referees for the event. Dan Miragliotta will referee the middleweight main event between Adesanya and Romero, with Sal D’Amato, Chris Lee and Ron McCarthy serving as the judges.

For the co-main event, Keith Peterson will be the third person in the cage with Mike Bell, Derek Cleary and Eric Colon scoring the action.

A full look at the fight card for UFC 248 can be seen below.

UFC 248 Fight Card

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Champ Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero – for middleweight title

Champ Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk – for strawweight title

Li Jingliang vs. Neil Magny

Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn

Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire

Jamall Emmers vs. Movsar Evloev

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Saparbek Safarov vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Austin Hubbard vs. Mark Madsen

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Max Griffin vs. Alex Oliveira