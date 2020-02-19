The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to pay-per-view with UFC 248 on Saturday, March 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is headlined by a championship doubleheader featuring a middleweight and women’s strawweight title fight.
In the main event of the night, Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight belt against top contender Yoel Romero.
The co-main event, meanwhile, features women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili making the first defense of her 115-pound belt against former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
In anticipation of the pay-per-view, the Nevada State Athletic Commission announced the judges and referees for the event. Dan Miragliotta will referee the middleweight main event between Adesanya and Romero, with Sal D’Amato, Chris Lee and Ron McCarthy serving as the judges.
For the co-main event, Keith Peterson will be the third person in the cage with Mike Bell, Derek Cleary and Eric Colon scoring the action.
A full look at the fight card for UFC 248 can be seen below.
UFC 248 Fight Card
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)
- Champ Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero – for middleweight title
- Champ Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk – for strawweight title
- Li Jingliang vs. Neil Magny
- Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez
- Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
- Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn
- Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire
- Jamall Emmers vs. Movsar Evloev
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)
- Saparbek Safarov vs. Rodolfo Vieira
- Austin Hubbard vs. Mark Madsen
- Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose
- Max Griffin vs. Alex Oliveira