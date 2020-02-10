Colin Kaepernick Wanted $20 Million to Play in the XFL

The XFL kicked off its 2020 return over the weekend and the league is off to an entertaining start. We had the opportunity to see familiar faces back on the field, check out new rules, see players punching each other and then shotgunning hard seltzers in the locker room to celebrate their victories.
But there was one question some had when the XFL returned, and that was “where is Colin Kaepernick?”
With the former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller reportedly wanting to return to football and the XFL looking for stars, it would have made sense to see the league pursue Kaepernick to be its new face.
However, Kaepernick was not on the field and XFL commissioner Oliver Luck says that is because his contract demands were too high.
According to Luck, Kaepernick was seeking a $20 million contract.
From Sports Illustrated:
Then there’s Colin Kaepernick. The former 49ers passer was on Luck’s list of possible quarterbacks, so the commissioner contacted Kaepernick’s agent. He says he was told the QB was seeking a $20 million contract. “That’s a little bit out of our range,” says Luck. With salary a nonstarter, the conversation never turned to the conflict between McMahon’s anthem policy and Kaepernick’s protests of police brutality and racial injustice.
Well, that will do it.
While Kaepernick will remain on the sideline, the XFL will resume this weekend on Saturday, February 15. A full look at the schedule for the remainder of the season can be seen below.
2020 XFL Schedule
Week 2
Saturday, Feb. 15
|Game
|Kickoff time
|TV channel
|New York Guardians at D.C. Defenders
|2 p.m. ET
|ABC
|Tampa Bay Vipers at Seattle Dragons
|5 p.m. ET
|Fox
Sunday, Feb. 16
|Game
|Kickoff time
|TV channel
|Dallas Renegades at Los Angeles Wildcats
|3 p.m. ET
|ABC
|St. Louis BattleHawks at Houston Roughnecks
|6 p.m. ET
|FS1
Week 3
Saturday, Feb. 22
|Game
|Kickoff time
|TV channel
|Houston Roughnecks at Tampa Bay Vipers
|2 p.m. ET
|ABC
|Dallas Renegades at Seattle Dragons
|5 p.m. ET
|Fox
Sunday, Feb. 23
|Game
|Kickoff time
|TV channel
|New York Guardians at St. Louis BattleHawks
|3 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|D.C. Defenders at Los Angeles Wildcats
|6 p.m. ET
|FS1
Week 4
Saturday, Feb. 29
|Game
|Kickoff time
|TV channel
|Los Angeles Wildcats at New York Guardians
|2 p.m. ET
|ABC
|Seattle Dragons at St. Louis BattleHawks
|5 p.m. ET
|Fox
Sunday, March 1
|Game
|Kickoff time
|TV channel
|Houston Roughnecks at Dallas Renegades
|4 p.m. ET
|FS1
|D.C. Defenders at Tampa Bay Vipers
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN2
Week 5
Saturday, March 7
|Game
|Kickoff time
|TV channel
|Seattle Dragons at Houston Roughnecks
|2 p.m. ET
|ABC
|New York Guardians at Dallas Renegades
|5 p.m. ET
|Fox
Sunday, March 8
|Game
|Kickoff time
|TV channel
|St. Louis BattleHawks at D.C. Defenders
|3 p.m. ET
|FS1
|Tampa Bay Vipers at Los Angeles Wildcats
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN
Week 6
Saturday, March 14
|Game
|Kickoff time
|TV channel
|Houston Roughnecks at New York Guardians
|2 p.m. ET
|ABC
|St. Louis BattleHawks at Tampa Bay Vipers
|5 p.m. ET
|FS2
Sunday, March 15
|Game
|Kickoff time
|TV channel
|Dallas Renegades at D.C. Defenders
|4 p.m. ET
|FS1
|Los Angeles Wildcats at Seattle Dragons
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN
Week 7
Saturday, March 21
|Game
|Kickoff time
|TV channel
|Dallas Renegades at Tampa Bay Vipers
|2 p.m. ET
|ABC
|Los Angeles Wildcats at St. Louis BattleHawks
|5 p.m. ET
|Fox
Sunday, March 22
|Game
|Kickoff time
|TV channel
|New York Guardians at Seattle Dragons
|3 p.m. ET
|ABC
|D.C. Defenders at Houston Roughnecks
|6 p.m. ET
|FS1
Week 8
Saturday, March 28
|Game
|Kickoff time
|TV channel
|Tampa Bay Vipers at D.C. Defenders
|2 p.m. ET
|ABC
|St. Louis BattleHawks at New York Guardians
|5 p.m. ET
|Fox
Sunday, March 29
|Game
|Kickoff time
|TV channel
|Houston Roughnecks at Los Angeles Wildcats
|3 p.m. ET
|ABC
|Seattle Dragons at Dallas Renegades
|6 p.m. ET
|FS1
Week 9
Thursday, April 2
|Game
|Kickoff time
|TV channel
|Dallas Renegades at Houston Roughnecks
|8 p.m. ET
|Fox
Saturday, April 4
|Game
|Kickoff time
|TV channel
|D.C. Defenders at New York Guardians
|2 p.m. ET
|ABC
Sunday, April 5
|Game
|Kickoff time
|TV channel
|Tampa Bay Vipers at St. Louis BattleHawks
|12 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Seattle Dragons at Los Angeles Wildcats
|6 p.m. ET
|FS1
Week 10
Thursday, April 9
|Game
|Kickoff time
|TV channel
|Los Angeles Wildcats at Dallas Renegades
|8 p.m. ET
|Fox
Saturday, April 10
|Game
|Kickoff time
|TV channel
|Houston Roughnecks at Seattle Dragons
|2 p.m. ET
|ABC
Sunday, April 12
|Game
|Kickoff time
|TV channel
|D.C Defenders at St. Louis BattleHawks
|TBD
|ABC
|New York Guardians at Tampa Bay Vipers
|TBD
|FS1
East and West Finals
Saturday, April 18
|Game
|Kickoff time
|TV channel
|East No. 2 at East No. 1
|3 p.m. ET
|Fox
Sunday, April 19
|Game
|Kickoff time
|TV channel
|West No. 2 at West No. 1
|3 p.m. ET
|ESPN
Championship
Sunday, April 26
|Game
|Kickoff time
|TV channel
|East vs. West
|3 p.m. ET
|ESPN