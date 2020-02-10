Colin Kaepernick Wanted $20 Million to Play in the XFL

The XFL kicked off its 2020 return over the weekend and the league is off to an entertaining start. We had the opportunity to see familiar faces back on the field, check out new rules, see players punching each other and then shotgunning hard seltzers in the locker room to celebrate their victories.

But there was one question some had when the XFL returned, and that was “where is Colin Kaepernick?”

With the former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller reportedly wanting to return to football and the XFL looking for stars, it would have made sense to see the league pursue Kaepernick to be its new face.

However, Kaepernick was not on the field and XFL commissioner Oliver Luck says that is because his contract demands were too high.

According to Luck, Kaepernick was seeking a $20 million contract.

From Sports Illustrated:

Then there’s Colin Kaepernick. The former 49ers passer was on Luck’s list of possible quarterbacks, so the commissioner contacted Kaepernick’s agent. He says he was told the QB was seeking a $20 million contract. “That’s a little bit out of our range,” says Luck. With salary a nonstarter, the conversation never turned to the conflict between McMahon’s anthem policy and Kaepernick’s protests of police brutality and racial injustice.

Well, that will do it.

While Kaepernick will remain on the sideline, the XFL will resume this weekend on Saturday, February 15. A full look at the schedule for the remainder of the season can be seen below.

2020 XFL Schedule

Week 2

Saturday, Feb. 15

Game Kickoff time TV channel
New York Guardians at D.C. Defenders 2 p.m. ET ABC
Tampa Bay Vipers at Seattle Dragons 5 p.m. ET Fox

Sunday, Feb. 16

Game Kickoff time TV channel
Dallas Renegades at Los Angeles Wildcats 3 p.m. ET ABC
St. Louis BattleHawks at Houston Roughnecks 6 p.m. ET FS1

Week 3

Saturday, Feb. 22

Game Kickoff time TV channel
Houston Roughnecks at Tampa Bay Vipers 2 p.m. ET ABC
Dallas Renegades at Seattle Dragons 5 p.m. ET Fox

Sunday, Feb. 23

Game Kickoff time TV channel
New York Guardians at St. Louis BattleHawks 3 p.m. ET ESPN
D.C. Defenders at Los Angeles Wildcats 6 p.m. ET FS1

Week 4

Saturday, Feb. 29

Game Kickoff time TV channel
Los Angeles Wildcats at New York Guardians 2 p.m. ET ABC
Seattle Dragons at St. Louis BattleHawks 5 p.m. ET Fox

Sunday, March 1

Game Kickoff time TV channel
Houston Roughnecks at Dallas Renegades 4 p.m. ET FS1
D.C. Defenders at Tampa Bay Vipers 7 p.m. ET ESPN2

Week 5

Saturday, March 7

Game Kickoff time TV channel
Seattle Dragons at Houston Roughnecks 2 p.m. ET ABC
New York Guardians at Dallas Renegades 5 p.m. ET Fox

Sunday, March 8

Game Kickoff time TV channel
St. Louis BattleHawks at D.C. Defenders 3 p.m. ET FS1
Tampa Bay Vipers at Los Angeles Wildcats 9 p.m. ET ESPN

Week 6

Saturday, March 14

Game Kickoff time TV channel
Houston Roughnecks at New York Guardians 2 p.m. ET ABC
St. Louis BattleHawks at Tampa Bay Vipers 5 p.m. ET FS2

Sunday, March 15

Game Kickoff time TV channel
Dallas Renegades at D.C. Defenders 4 p.m. ET FS1
Los Angeles Wildcats at Seattle Dragons 7 p.m. ET ESPN

Week 7

Saturday, March 21

Game Kickoff time TV channel
Dallas Renegades at Tampa Bay Vipers 2 p.m. ET ABC
Los Angeles Wildcats at St. Louis BattleHawks 5 p.m. ET Fox

Sunday, March 22

Game Kickoff time TV channel
New York Guardians at Seattle Dragons 3 p.m. ET ABC
D.C. Defenders at Houston Roughnecks 6 p.m. ET FS1

Week 8

Saturday, March 28

Game Kickoff time TV channel
Tampa Bay Vipers at D.C. Defenders 2 p.m. ET ABC
St. Louis BattleHawks at New York Guardians 5 p.m. ET Fox

Sunday, March 29

Game Kickoff time TV channel
Houston Roughnecks at Los Angeles Wildcats 3 p.m. ET ABC
Seattle Dragons at Dallas Renegades 6 p.m. ET FS1

Week 9

Thursday, April 2

Game Kickoff time TV channel
Dallas Renegades at Houston Roughnecks 8 p.m. ET Fox

Saturday, April 4

Game Kickoff time TV channel
D.C. Defenders at New York Guardians 2 p.m. ET ABC

Sunday, April 5

Game Kickoff time TV channel
Tampa Bay Vipers at St. Louis BattleHawks 12 p.m. ET ESPN
Seattle Dragons at Los Angeles Wildcats 6 p.m. ET FS1

Week 10

Thursday, April 9

Game Kickoff time TV channel
Los Angeles Wildcats at Dallas Renegades 8 p.m. ET Fox

Saturday, April 10

Game Kickoff time TV channel
Houston Roughnecks at Seattle Dragons 2 p.m. ET ABC

Sunday, April 12

Game Kickoff time TV channel
D.C Defenders at St. Louis BattleHawks TBD ABC
New York Guardians at Tampa Bay Vipers TBD FS1

East and West Finals

Saturday, April 18

Game Kickoff time TV channel
East No. 2 at East No. 1 3 p.m. ET Fox

Sunday, April 19

Game Kickoff time TV channel
West No. 2 at West No. 1 3 p.m. ET ESPN

Championship

Sunday, April 26

Game Kickoff time TV channel
East vs. West 3 p.m. ET ESPN
