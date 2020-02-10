Colin Kaepernick Wanted $20 Million to Play in the XFL

The XFL kicked off its 2020 return over the weekend and the league is off to an entertaining start. We had the opportunity to see familiar faces back on the field, check out new rules, see players punching each other and then shotgunning hard seltzers in the locker room to celebrate their victories.

But there was one question some had when the XFL returned, and that was “where is Colin Kaepernick?”

With the former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller reportedly wanting to return to football and the XFL looking for stars, it would have made sense to see the league pursue Kaepernick to be its new face.

However, Kaepernick was not on the field and XFL commissioner Oliver Luck says that is because his contract demands were too high.

According to Luck, Kaepernick was seeking a $20 million contract.

From Sports Illustrated:

Then there’s Colin Kaepernick. The former 49ers passer was on Luck’s list of possible quarterbacks, so the commissioner contacted Kaepernick’s agent. He says he was told the QB was seeking a $20 million contract. “That’s a little bit out of our range,” says Luck. With salary a nonstarter, the conversation never turned to the conflict between McMahon’s anthem policy and Kaepernick’s protests of police brutality and racial injustice. Well, that will do it. While Kaepernick will remain on the sideline, the XFL will resume this weekend on Saturday, February 15. A full look at the schedule for the remainder of the season can be seen below. 2020 XFL Schedule View this post on Instagram Pretty nice little Saturday and Sunday [via @xflonfox] A post shared by XFL (@xfl) on Feb 9, 2020 at 6:57pm PST Week 2 Saturday, Feb. 15 Game Kickoff time TV channel New York Guardians at D.C. Defenders 2 p.m. ET ABC Tampa Bay Vipers at Seattle Dragons 5 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Feb. 16 Game Kickoff time TV channel Dallas Renegades at Los Angeles Wildcats 3 p.m. ET ABC St. Louis BattleHawks at Houston Roughnecks 6 p.m. ET FS1 Week 3 Saturday, Feb. 22 Game Kickoff time TV channel Houston Roughnecks at Tampa Bay Vipers 2 p.m. ET ABC Dallas Renegades at Seattle Dragons 5 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Feb. 23 Game Kickoff time TV channel New York Guardians at St. Louis BattleHawks 3 p.m. ET ESPN D.C. Defenders at Los Angeles Wildcats 6 p.m. ET FS1 Week 4 Saturday, Feb. 29 Game Kickoff time TV channel Los Angeles Wildcats at New York Guardians 2 p.m. ET ABC Seattle Dragons at St. Louis BattleHawks 5 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, March 1 Game Kickoff time TV channel Houston Roughnecks at Dallas Renegades 4 p.m. ET FS1 D.C. Defenders at Tampa Bay Vipers 7 p.m. ET ESPN2 Week 5 Saturday, March 7 Game Kickoff time TV channel Seattle Dragons at Houston Roughnecks 2 p.m. ET ABC New York Guardians at Dallas Renegades 5 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, March 8 Game Kickoff time TV channel St. Louis BattleHawks at D.C. Defenders 3 p.m. ET FS1 Tampa Bay Vipers at Los Angeles Wildcats 9 p.m. ET ESPN Week 6 Saturday, March 14 Game Kickoff time TV channel Houston Roughnecks at New York Guardians 2 p.m. ET ABC St. Louis BattleHawks at Tampa Bay Vipers 5 p.m. ET FS2 Sunday, March 15 Game Kickoff time TV channel Dallas Renegades at D.C. Defenders 4 p.m. ET FS1 Los Angeles Wildcats at Seattle Dragons 7 p.m. ET ESPN Week 7 Saturday, March 21 Game Kickoff time TV channel Dallas Renegades at Tampa Bay Vipers 2 p.m. ET ABC Los Angeles Wildcats at St. Louis BattleHawks 5 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, March 22 Game Kickoff time TV channel New York Guardians at Seattle Dragons 3 p.m. ET ABC D.C. Defenders at Houston Roughnecks 6 p.m. ET FS1 Week 8 Saturday, March 28 Game Kickoff time TV channel Tampa Bay Vipers at D.C. Defenders 2 p.m. ET ABC St. Louis BattleHawks at New York Guardians 5 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, March 29 Game Kickoff time TV channel Houston Roughnecks at Los Angeles Wildcats 3 p.m. ET ABC Seattle Dragons at Dallas Renegades 6 p.m. ET FS1 Week 9 Thursday, April 2 Game Kickoff time TV channel Dallas Renegades at Houston Roughnecks 8 p.m. ET Fox Saturday, April 4 Game Kickoff time TV channel D.C. Defenders at New York Guardians 2 p.m. ET ABC Sunday, April 5 Game Kickoff time TV channel Tampa Bay Vipers at St. Louis BattleHawks 12 p.m. ET ESPN Seattle Dragons at Los Angeles Wildcats 6 p.m. ET FS1 Week 10 Thursday, April 9 Game Kickoff time TV channel Los Angeles Wildcats at Dallas Renegades 8 p.m. ET Fox Saturday, April 10 Game Kickoff time TV channel Houston Roughnecks at Seattle Dragons 2 p.m. ET ABC Sunday, April 12 Game Kickoff time TV channel D.C Defenders at St. Louis BattleHawks TBD ABC New York Guardians at Tampa Bay Vipers TBD FS1 East and West Finals Saturday, April 18 Game Kickoff time TV channel East No. 2 at East No. 1 3 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, April 19 Game Kickoff time TV channel West No. 2 at West No. 1 3 p.m. ET ESPN Championship Sunday, April 26 Game Kickoff time TV channel East vs. West 3 p.m. ET ESPN