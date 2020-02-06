Joe Rogan Tops Forbes’ List of Highest-Earning Podcasters

Joe Rogan has one of the most popular podcasts in the world and now we know just how much revenue he is bringing in from The Joe Rogan Experience. Forbes released its list of highest-earning podcasters and Rogan was firmly in the No. 1 spot.

Rogan doubled the second-highest earner in podcasting and was one of just three people to rake in more than $10 million.

Just how much did Rogan bring in? According to the official Forbes list, Rogan earned a whopping $30 million from his podcast alone. Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark came in second with $15 million from their podcast “My Favorite Murder”.

A look at the top five can be seen below.

Joe Rogan: “The Joe Rogan Experience” — $30 million Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark: “My Favorite Murder” — $15 million Dave Ramsey: “The Dave Ramsey Show” — $10 million Dax Shephard: “Armchair Expert” — $9 million Bill Simmons: “The Bill Simmons Show” — $7 million

Apple also notes that The Joe Rogan Experience is the top podcast in the world with as many as 190 million downloads per month.

“He’s delivering scale and engagement,” says Tom Webster, senior vice president at Edison Research. “He’s the No. 1 in terms of reach in the U.S.” The report adds:

The stand-up comic launched The Joe Rogan Experience in 2009 with then-cohost Brian Redban, in the first wave of comedian podcasters that included Adam Carolla and Marc Maron. He now has the No. 1 podcast in the world, according to Apple, and has claimed as many as 190 million downloads per month. His headline-making interviews with comedians, politicians, MMA fighters (Rogan moonlights as a UFC commentator) and conspiracy theorists are as big as even the biggest on talk radio. The host was accused of making transphobic comments in 2013 about mixed martial artist Fallon Fox, who is a trans woman. Rogan said on his show on Super Bowl Sunday that his remarks were taken out of context.

With his revenue from podcasting, his gig as a UFC commentator, and touring as a comedian, it’s safe to say Joe Rogan’s pockets are running deep.