WATCH: Lil Wayne Performs ‘Dreams’ With The Roots on Fallon

Lil Wayne dropped his highly-anticipated album Funeral last week and he’s now making the media rounds to promote the project. On Wednesday night, Lil Wayne stopped by the set of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to perform his new single “Dreams.”

The appearance also comes following an appearance from Lil Wayne on the FOX hit series The Masked Singer.

“I always hear everybody that does the show always talk about being how it is being behind the mask and all that,” Weezy said, via Complex. “And how they feel by not being seen and having to go throughout a few days or whatever being, you know, all that stuff. I didn’t get that feeling. Only thing I felt under the mask was, like, it was heavy. It was all good but I still didn’t understand being behind the mask and feeling something different. I didn’t get that feeling.”

You can check out the performance of “Dreams” below.

[Chorus]

I had a dream I was broke

No diamonds and no gold

Most saddest story ever told, oh

And I had a dream, I was a fool

No mansion or no pool

I woke up and I screamed

Thank God it was just a dream

Huh, huh, yeah, ooh

[Verse 1]

I live the American dream, huh

Foreign everything, huh

I turn my scariest dreams, uh, into fairy wings

I don’t want beef, I just want green, that’s vegetarian dreams

Dream, dream, yeah

I’m havin’ that dream where I’m fallin’, yeah

I land in the purplest water, yeah

I’ll probably surface tomorrow, yeah

Dream of a world with new order, yeah

It spin like the perfect revolver, yeah

I dreamt I died and went to Heaven and came back

‘Cause I got work in the mornin’, yeah

Yeah, yeah, sleep tight, yeah, I daydream all night

Keep my head up right, don’t let the fed bugs bite

One night I fell asleep in some good pussy and I woke up like “Oh shit”

Had a dream that I was broke, I ain’t sleep with that same ho since

[Chorus]

I had a dream I was broke

No diamonds and no gold (Yeah)

Most saddest story ever told, woah

And I had a dream, I was a fool (Yeah, yeah)

No mansion or no pool (No)

I woke up and I screamed

Thank God it was just a dream

[Verse 2]

We in another dimension (Yeah)

She say I’m the man of her dreams (Yeah)

So after I f*ck her, I pinch her (Yeah)

She had the wettest of dreams (Yeah)

She gon’ wake up in a swimsuit (Yeah)

They tryna sell me some dreams

Way too f*ckin’ expensive (Yeah)

I been sippin’ all this lean, that’s why my eyes are dreamy (Dreamy)

In my dream and I wake up, see all these f*ckin’ Weezys (Damn)

Mister Sandman, all your sand about to turn to cement (Damn)

California weed got me California dreamin’ (Yeah)

I’m your worst nightmare

[Bridge]

I just wanna spend it all before I go to sleep (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Broke my heart and give it to you wrapped in ‘chilla mink (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Waking up on the islands, OD’s and violence (Yeah, yeah) (Yeah, yeah)

Roses with no thorns

[Chorus]

I had a dream, (I had a dream) I was broke

No diamonds and no gold (No diamonds)

Most saddest story ever told, oh (Woah)

And I had a dream, (I had a dream) I was a fool

No mansion or no pool (No, oh)

I woke up and I screamed

Thank God it was just a dream

[Post-Chorus]

Thank God it was just a dream

Thank God it was just a dream, yeah

Thank God it was just a dream

Thank God it was just a dream

Woke up and I screamed

Thank God it was just a dream

[Bridge]

I just wanna spend it all before I go to sleep

Broke my heart and give it to you wrapped in ‘chilla mink

Woke up on islands, OD’s and violence

Roses with no thorns (Huh, huh, huh, huh, yeah, yeah)

[Outro]

I just woke up with some new tattoos (Yeah, yeah)

I just woke up next to “Who is you and you and you?”

Got the groupie blue, woopty woo, hooty hoo

Make their dreams come true and then I put ’em back on snooze

Had a dream, I was a fool

No mansion or no pool (Yeah, yeah)

I woke up and I screamed…