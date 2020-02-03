Super Bowl 55 Betting Odds: Early Favorites for 2021

The Super Bowl is in the books, but the oddsmakers are already looking ahead to the future. On Monday, February 3, one day after Super Bowl 54, the books have released their early odds for Super Bowl 55.

As you might expect, the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are the early favorite. The San Francisco 49ers sit right behind.

Other favorites include the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, and New Orleans Saints.

Where does your favorite team sit in the eyes of the oddsmakers for the upcoming season?

A full look at the odds for the 2021 Super Bowl can be seen below.

TEAM 1/15/20 Current Odds (2/3/20)

Kansas City Chiefs 7/1 5/1

San Francisco 49ers 8/1 7/1

Baltimore Ravens 8/1 8/1

New England Patriots 12/1 9/1

Dallas Cowboys 16/1 16/1

New Orleans Saints 14/1 16/1

Green Bay Packers 20/1 18/1

Philadelphia Eagles 33/1 18/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 16/1 20/1

Los Angeles Chargers 25/1 22/1

Los Angeles Rams 25/1 25/1

Minnesota Vikings 25/1 25/1

Seattle Seahawks 25/1 25/1

Tennessee Titans 50/1 25/1

Atlanta Falcons 25/1 33/1

Chicago Bears 25/1 33/1

Cleveland Browns 33/1 33/1

Houston Texans 33/1 33/1

Indianapolis Colts 33/1 33/1

Buffalo Bills 40/1 40/1

Las Vegas Raiders 50/1 40/1

Denver Broncos 50/1 50/1

Carolina Panthers 66/1 66/1

Detroit Lions 100/1 66/1

New York Giants 66/1 66/1

New York Jets 66/1 66/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 66/1 66/1

Arizona Cardinals 80/1 80/1

Cincinnati Bengals 100/1 80/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 50/1 80/1

Miami Dolphins 100/1 100/1

Washington Redskins 100/1 100/1

Super Bowl 55 is set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, February 7, 2021. The game will be aired live on CBS.