Super Bowl 55 Betting Odds: Early Favorites for 2021

|

The Super Bowl is in the books, but the oddsmakers are already looking ahead to the future. On Monday, February 3, one day after Super Bowl 54, the books have released their early odds for Super Bowl 55.

As you might expect, the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are the early favorite. The San Francisco 49ers sit right behind.

Other favorites include the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, and New Orleans Saints.

Where does your favorite team sit in the eyes of the oddsmakers for the upcoming season?

A full look at the odds for the 2021 Super Bowl can be seen below.

TEAM                                     1/15/20              Current Odds (2/3/20)     

  • Kansas City Chiefs                    7/1                    5/1
  • San Francisco 49ers                  8/1                    7/1
  • Baltimore Ravens                      8/1                    8/1
  • New England Patriots                12/1                  9/1
  • Dallas Cowboys                        16/1                  16/1
  • New Orleans Saints                   14/1                  16/1
  • Green Bay Packers                   20/1                  18/1
  • Philadelphia Eagles                   33/1                  18/1
  • Pittsburgh Steelers                    16/1                  20/1
  • Los Angeles Chargers                25/1                  22/1
  • Los Angeles Rams                    25/1                  25/1
  • Minnesota Vikings                     25/1                  25/1
  • Seattle Seahawks                      25/1                  25/1
  • Tennessee Titans                      50/1                  25/1
  • Atlanta Falcons                         25/1                  33/1
  • Chicago Bears                          25/1                  33/1
  • Cleveland Browns                     33/1                  33/1
  • Houston Texans                        33/1                  33/1
  • Indianapolis Colts                      33/1                  33/1
  • Buffalo Bills                              40/1                  40/1
  • Las Vegas Raiders                    50/1                  40/1
  • Denver Broncos                        50/1                  50/1
  • Carolina Panthers                      66/1                  66/1
  • Detroit Lions                             100/1                66/1
  • New York Giants                       66/1                  66/1
  • New York Jets                           66/1                  66/1
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers             66/1                  66/1
  • Arizona Cardinals                      80/1                  80/1
  • Cincinnati Bengals                     100/1                80/1
  • Jacksonville Jaguars                 50/1                  80/1
  • Miami Dolphins                         100/1                100/1
  • Washington Redskins                100/1                100/1

Super Bowl 55 is set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, February 7, 2021. The game will be aired live on CBS.

Read More:
SportsBetting Odds,NFL,Super Bowl
COED Writer
Josh SanchezCOED Writer
Josh became editor at COED in 2016 and is also the Editor-in-Chief of Campus Sports. He studied journalism at Seton Hill University and is a member of the FWAA and USBWA. His work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, ESPN.com, FOXSports.com, CBSSSports.com, along with others. You can contact Josh at: josh.sanchez@teamcoed.com.
  • 10678531520930918