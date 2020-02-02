Super Bowl 54 Live Stream: Watch 49ers vs Chiefs Online

Super Bowl 54 is finally here! The Lombardi Trophy will be on the line on Sunday, February 2 when the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs battle it out at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

The Chiefs will be looking for their first Super Bowl win since 1970, which was the final AFL-NFL matchup. Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt was the man who came up with the Super Bowl name.

“I think he would be amazed,” said his son, Clark Hunt, via ESPN.com. “He and my mother actually talked about that at one of the last Super Bowls they attended together about 15 years ago. He said, ‘I always knew it was going to be big, but I didn’t know it was going to be this big.”

San Francisco is looking for its 6th Lombardi Trophy which would tie the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots for most in NFL history.

Kansas City enters the big game as slight 1.5-point favorites.

All of the information you need to catch tonight’s action can be seen below.

Super Bowl 54: Time, TV Channel & Viewing Details

Event: Super Bowl 54

Date: Sunday, February 2

Start Time: 6:30 P.M. EST

Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

Channel: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Betting Odds: Kansas City -1.5 | O/U: 54

How To Live Stream Super Bowl 54 Online

You can live stream Super Bowl 54 on the FOX Sports Go website. You will be required to log in with your cable provider information.

If you do not have a cable subscription, you can also live stream the game through Sling TV free trial. Just click on the Sling website and click “Watch Now 7 Days Free” for the free trial. Choose the Sling Orange package, which costs $20 per month and comes with Fox Sports 1, along with many other sports channels.

How to Watch Super Bowl 54 On Your Tablet Or Mobile Device

You can live stream Super Bowl 54 on the FOX Sports Go app.

You can download the Fox Sports Go app on Google Play, Amazon, iTunes, and the Windows Store. The Fox Sports Go app is also available on the following devices: Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Android TV, Fire TV, and Xbox One.

How To Live Stream Super Bowl 54 Online Without Cable Subscription

You can also live stream the Super Bowl 54 through Sling TV free trial. Just click on the Sling website and click “Watch Now 7 Days Free” for the free trial. Choose the Sling Orange package, which costs $20 per month and comes with Fox, along with many other sports channels.