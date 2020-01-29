Shayanna Jenkins, the fiancée of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez and mother of his child, is finally breaking her silence. Jenkins is sitting down for an interview with ABC News’ Amy Robach to discuss the three-part Netflix documentary titled Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez.

The documentary focused on Hernandez’s life and downfall from stardom after murdering his friend Odin Lloyd. Hernandez was also linked to the double-homicide of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in 2012 after a confrontation at a nightclub, before going on to play a full season with the New England Patriots and signing a five-year, $40 million contract extension.

Jenkins is unhappy with the way some things were portrayed, while directly commenting about questions surrounding Hernandez’s sexuality.

“If he did feel that way, or if he felt the urge… I wish that I was told,” Jenkins-Hernandez said in the interview set to air on Good Morning America. “I wish that he would have told me, cause I would not have loved him any differently. I would have understood. It’s not shameful, I don’t think anybody should feel shameful for who they are inside, regardless of who they love.

“You can’t describe someone’s sexuality without them being there.”

TOMORROW on @GMA: The late Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée – and mother of his daughter – tells her story for the first time. What does she say that’s not in the explosive documentary? Find out TOMORROW only on @GMA. pic.twitter.com/l3Hu0rHSwF — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 28, 2020

The full interview is set to air on Wednesday, January 29.

You can check out the official trailer for Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez below along with all of the information you need to catch the documentary when it drops online.

‘Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2019

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Live Stream: Netflix

Director: Geno McDermott

Synopsis: Via interviews with friends, players and insiders, this docuseries examines how Aaron Hernandez went from an NFL star to a convicted killer.