Aaron Hernandez’s Lawyer Blasts Producers of Netflix Docuseries

Aaron Hernandez‘s lawyer, Jose Baez, is not a fan of the Netflix docuseries Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez. Baez took to social media to blast the documentary for being inaccurate and a money-making scheme while saying that the producers lied to his face.

The three-part documentary shared details about Hernandez’s life from his upbringing to his time at the University of Florida, and ultimately his brief time with the New England Patriots before being convicted of murder.

“I don’t give a damn about what some lame ass documentary has to say about Aaron,” Baez wrote on Instagram. “I knew him, they did not and while he was far from perfect, they are not even close to the truth. People have no idea how documentaries are made, the truth is usually found on the cutting room floor. These producers lied directly to my face, so I don’t expect their money making scheme to be much better.”

He later added: “I get asked this all the time and since this reporter threw it out there I must respectfully disagree. I think there was an outstanding chance he could have won the Odín Lloyd Trial. 4 guys go into a pit and 3 come out and you assume it was the NFL star with everything to lose and not the other two with criminal records? There was zero evidence as to who pulled the trigger. Thanks for the backhanded compliment Dan but I disagree.”

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez is now streaming live on Netflix. You can check out the official trailer for Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez below.

‘Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2019

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Director: Geno McDermott

Synopsis: Via interviews with friends, players and insiders, this docuseries examines how Aaron Hernandez went from an NFL star to a convicted killer.