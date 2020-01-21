Odin Lloyd Family ‘Blindsided’ By Aaron Hernandez Netflix Documentary

The fallout from the Netflix docuseries Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez continues with the family of Odin Lloyd, the semi-professional football player former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was accused of murdering near his home, reportedly upset and blindsided by the project.

The news comes shortly after Hernandez attorney Jose Baez blasted the docuseries for being inaccurate and a money-making scheme while saying that the producers lied to his face.

According to TMZ Sports, the Lloyd family feels “the doc is dragging them back into a dark place and forcing them to relive painful memories.”

The three-part documentary shared details about Hernandez’s life from his upbringing to his time at the University of Florida, and ultimately his brief time with the New England Patriots before being convicted of murder.

The family reportedly did not sign off on the documentary and feels that it has brought unwanted attention.

From the report:

Our sources say they didn’t sign off on ‘Killer Inside’ … nor did they want to be involved in the production. We’re told the family gets approached with offers to participate in Hernandez specials all the time — but they always decline. That being said, the Netflix doc uses enough old video of Odin’s family talking, they think it looks like they actively participated. We’re told the popularity of the film has sparked a new round of interest — meaning, they’re constantly getting unwanted attention again. Even worse, we’re told some people have gone to horrific lengths to voice their opinion about Odin’s death — with many messaging the family to defend Aaron, and insult their deceased relative.

It is also reported that the documentary used personal photos of Odin Lloyd that it was not granted permission to use, but the family does not want to go through further legal action.

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez is now streaming live on Netflix. You can check out the official trailer for Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez below.

‘Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2019

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Live Stream: Netflix

Director: Geno McDermott

Synopsis: Via interviews with friends, players and insiders, this docuseries examines how Aaron Hernandez went from an NFL star to a convicted killer.