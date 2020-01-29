The legend of Bronny James is only beginning, but he already has a highlight reel that would make any high school basketball player jealous. Bronny, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, was playing with his teammates at Sierra Canyon High School during their big 83-57 victory over Campbell Hall on Tuesday night.

One play, however, clearly stood out from the rest.

With LeBron sitting courtside, Bronny elevated over the defense in the third quarter for a monster inbound alley-oop that got the entire crowd on its feet.

This Bronny alley-oop got LeBron on his feet 👏 pic.twitter.com/WY94MjGaDJ — ESPN (@espn) January 29, 2020

LeBron, his wife Savannah and former NBA head coach David Fizdale were all in attendance for the game. LeBron was able to attend the game after the Lakers postponed their game with the Los Angeles Clippers in the wake of the tragic and untimely death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, along with seven others.

After the game wrapped up, Bronny and his father shared an emotional moment on the court.

LeBron and Bronny share a moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i0vYDJs1Cn — ESPN (@espn) January 29, 2020

LeBron previously paid tribute to LeBron with a heartfelt message on social media.

“I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA,” he wrote. “Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!

“Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!”

LeBron and the Lakers’ next game is Friday at Staples Center against the Carmelo Anthony and the Portland Trail Blazers.