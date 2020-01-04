WATCH: Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ Official Music Video

Justin Bieber kicked off 2020 with the release of his new single “Yummy”, which is the lead single from his highly-anticipated fifth studio album which will release later this year. To go along with the single from the yet-to-be-named album, the pop star dropped the official music video for the track.

The track was produced by Kid Culture, Sasha Sirota, and Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd.

The visual gives us our first look at what is expected to be a new era for Bieber as he prepares to release his new album and embark on a North American tour.

“As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me,” Bieber said about his upcoming project. “I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life. I’m excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine.”

You can check out the official music video for “Yummy” below.

Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ Lyrics

[Chorus]

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

In the mornin’ or the late

Say the word, on my way

[Verse 1]

Bonafide stallion

It ain’t no stable, no, you stay on the run

Ain’t on the side, you’re number one

Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)

[Pre-Chorus]

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe

Light a match, get litty, babe

That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah

Rollin’ eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

[Chorus]

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

In the mornin’ or the late

Say the word, on my way

[Verse 2]

Standin’ up, keep me on the rise

Lost control of myself, I’m compromised

You’re incriminating, no disguise (No disguise)

And you ain’t never runnin’ low on supplies

[Pre-Chorus]

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe

Light a match, get litty, babe

That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah

Rollin’ eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

[Chorus]

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy (You stay flexin’ on me)

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum (Yeah, yeah)

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

In the mornin’ or the late

Say the word, on my way

[Bridge]

Hop in the Lambo’, I’m on my way

Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face

I’m elated that you are my lady

You got the yum, yum, yum, yum

You got the yum, yum-yum, woah

Woah-ooh

[Chorus]

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

In the mornin’ or the late

Say the word, on my way