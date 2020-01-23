Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ Food Truck Sold $1 Tacos & Grilled Cheese

Justin Bieber ramped up his promotional efforts for his new single “Yummy.” On Wednesday, the Biebs blessed those in Los Angeles with a Yummy-themed food truck that had some incredible deals you couldn’t pass up.

According to TMZ, Bieber was handing out some $1 tacos and grilled cheese sandwiches with the help of late-night TV host James Corden.

From the report:

As for the official menu hanging outside the truck, it was a spin on a couple of Justin’s singles … “Where Are You Now That I Need Cheese You?” for the grilled cheese and “Despa cito tacos” for the fish tacos. Proceeds from the food truck went to a local Los Angeles food bank.

https://youtu.be/6Ykk7hSA4FA

Well done, Biebs. You are truly now a man of the people.

You can check out Bieber’s new single below.

Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ Lyrics

[Chorus]

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

In the mornin’ or the late

Say the word, on my way

[Verse 1]

Bonafide stallion

It ain’t no stable, no, you stay on the run

Ain’t on the side, you’re number one

Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)

[Pre-Chorus]

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe

Light a match, get litty, babe

That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah

Rollin’ eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

[Chorus]

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

In the mornin’ or the late

Say the word, on my way

[Verse 2]

Standin’ up, keep me on the rise

Lost control of myself, I’m compromised

You’re incriminating, no disguise (No disguise)

And you ain’t never runnin’ low on supplies

[Pre-Chorus]

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe

Light a match, get litty, babe

That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah

Rollin’ eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

[Chorus]

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy (You stay flexin’ on me)

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum (Yeah, yeah)

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

In the mornin’ or the late

Say the word, on my way

[Bridge]

Hop in the Lambo’, I’m on my way

Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face

I’m elated that you are my lady

You got the yum, yum, yum, yum

You got the yum, yum-yum, woah

Woah-ooh

[Chorus]

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

In the mornin’ or the late

Say the word, on my way