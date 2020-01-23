Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ Food Truck Sold $1 Tacos & Grilled Cheese

Justin Bieber ramped up his promotional efforts for his new single “Yummy.” On Wednesday, the Biebs blessed those in Los Angeles with a Yummy-themed food truck that had some incredible deals you couldn’t pass up.
According to TMZ, Bieber was handing out some $1 tacos and grilled cheese sandwiches with the help of late-night TV host James Corden.
From the report:
As for the official menu hanging outside the truck, it was a spin on a couple of Justin’s singles … “Where Are You Now That I
NeedCheese You?” for the grilled cheese and “Despa citotacos” for the fish tacos.
Proceeds from the food truck went to a local Los Angeles food bank.
Well done, Biebs. You are truly now a man of the people.
You can check out Bieber’s new single below.
Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ Lyrics
[Chorus]
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
In the mornin’ or the late
Say the word, on my way
[Verse 1]
Bonafide stallion
It ain’t no stable, no, you stay on the run
Ain’t on the side, you’re number one
Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)
[Pre-Chorus]
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe
Light a match, get litty, babe
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin’ eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah
[Chorus]
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
In the mornin’ or the late
Say the word, on my way
[Verse 2]
Standin’ up, keep me on the rise
Lost control of myself, I’m compromised
You’re incriminating, no disguise (No disguise)
And you ain’t never runnin’ low on supplies
[Pre-Chorus]
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe
Light a match, get litty, babe
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin’ eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah
[Chorus]
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy (You stay flexin’ on me)
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum (Yeah, yeah)
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
In the mornin’ or the late
Say the word, on my way
[Bridge]
Hop in the Lambo’, I’m on my way
Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face
I’m elated that you are my lady
You got the yum, yum, yum, yum
You got the yum, yum-yum, woah
Woah-ooh
[Chorus]
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
In the mornin’ or the late
Say the word, on my way