Demi Lovato performed her new single “Anyone” at the Grammy Awards. The personal song detailed Lovato’s struggles with mental health and depression, and it was reportedly written just days before her near-fatal overdose in 2018.

In the song, Lovato is calling out for help.

“Anyone, please send me anyone / Lord, is there anyone? / I need someone,” she sings.

Lovato had previously explained why “Anyone” is the song she wanted to perform in her first performance after the overdose during an interview with Zane Lowe.

“If I ever come back, I want to sing this song,” Lovato said. “I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help, and you kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, how did nobody listen to this song and think, ‘Let’s help this girl?’ I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt I was OK, but clearly I wasn’t. I even listen back to it and I’m like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.’”

You can check out the new single and lyrics below.

Demi Lovato – ‘Anyone’ (Audio & Lyrics)

[Intro]

Uh, uh

[Verse 1]

I tried to talk to my piano

I tried to talk to my guitar

Talked to my imagination

Confided into alcohol

I tried and tried and tried some more

Told secrets till my voice was sore

Tired of empty conversation

’Cause no one hears me anymore

[Pre-Chorus]

A hundred million stories

And a hundred million songs

I feel stupid when I sing

Nobody’s listening to me

Nobody’s listening

I talked to shooting stars

But they always get it wrong

I feel stupid when I pray

So why am I praying anyway?

If nobody’s listening

[Chorus]

Anyone, please send me anyone

Lord, is there anyone?

I need someone

Anyone, please send me anyone

Lord, is there anyone?

I need someone

[Verse 2]

I used to crave the world’s attention

I think I cried too many times

I just need some more affection

Anything to get me by

[Pre-Chorus]

A hundred million stories

And a hundred million songs

I feel stupid when I sing

Nobody’s listening to me

Nobody’s listening

I talked to shooting stars

But they always get it wrong

I feel stupid when I pray

Why the fuck am I praying anyway?

If nobody’s listening

[Chorus]

Anyone, please send me anyone

Lord, is there anyone?

I need someone

Anyone, please send me anyone

Oh, Lord, is there anyone?

I need someone

Oh, anyone, I need someone

Oh, anyone, I need someone

[Outro]

A hundred million stories

And a hundred million songs

I feel stupid when I sing

Nobody’s listening to me

Nobody’s listening