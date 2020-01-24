UFC on ESPN+ 24 Weigh-in Results: Blaydes vs Dos Santos

The Ultimate Fighting Championship keeps 2020 rolling with UFC on ESPN+ 24 on Saturday, January 25. The event takes place at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina and is headlined by a bout between top heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes and former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos.

In the co-main event, former lightweight titleholder Rafael dos Anjos is set to take on Michael Chiesa.

Also on the main card are bouts between Jordan Espinosa and Alex Perez, Hannah Cifers vs. Angela Hill, and Jamahal Hill vs. Darko Stosic which will kickoff the main card on ESPN+.

Ahead of Saturday’s fights, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins.

A full look at the UFC on ESPN+ 24 weigh-in results can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN+ 24 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Curtis Blaydes (248) vs. Junior Dos Santos (247)

Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (170)

Jordan Espinosa (126) vs. Alex Perez (125.5)

Hannah Cifers (114.5) vs. Angela Hill (116)

Jamahal Hill (205.5) vs. Darko Stosic (205)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:00 p.m. ET)

Bevon Lewis (186) vs. Dequan Townsend (185)

Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Nik Lentz (146)

Justine Kish (126) vs. Lucie Pudilova (126)

Felipe Colares (135) vs. Montel Jackson (135.5)

Lina Lansberg (135) vs. Sara McMann (135)

Brett Johns (136) vs. Tony Gravely (135)

Herbert Burns (146) vs. Nate Landwehr (146)

