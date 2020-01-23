WATCH: UFC 246 ‘Thrill & Agony’ – Backstage After McGregor-Cerrone

The first UFC pay-per-view of the year is in the books. After UFC 246, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is giving fans an up-close and personal look at what went down after McGregor was able to run through Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in just 40 seconds.

McGregor’s comeback has set him up for a number of other big name fights, including matches with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jorge Masvidal, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, and more.

On Thursday, January 23, the UFC dropped a sneak peek for its “UFC 246: The Thrill and the Agony” series that gives a behind-the-scenes look of fight night. In the video, we see the reactions and aftermath of the highly-anticipated fight.

Go behind the scenes to experience the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat at UFC 246: McGregor vs Cowboy. Watch the full episode of ‘The Thrill and the Agony’ on UFC FIGHT PASS.

If you missed out on Saturday night’s action, we have you covered.

A full look at the results from UFC 246 can be seen below.

UFC 246 Results

Conor McGregor def. Donald Cerrone via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:40

Holly Holm def. Raquel Pennington via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Aleksei Oleinik def. Maurice Greene via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 4:38

Brian Kelleher def. Ode Osbourne via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 2:49

Diego Ferreira def. Anthony Pettis via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:46

Roxanne Modafferi def. Maycee Barber via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Sodiq Yusuff def. Andre Fili via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Askar Askarov def. Tim Elliott via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Drew Dober def. Nasrat Haqparast via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:10

Aleksa Camur def. Justin Ledet via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Sabina Mazo def. J.J. Aldrich via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)