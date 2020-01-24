Paige VanZant Comments on Latest Broken Arm, UFC Withdrawal

Paige VanZant is returning to the sidelines. While the UFC star was scheduled to make her return to mixed martial arts at UFC on ESPN+ 28, she was forced to withdraw from the bout due to yet another arm fracture.

Details were not immediately available after VanZant’s withdrawal was announced, but she took to social media to clarify.

VanZant has been out of action for more than a year.

“You know that Japanese proverb ‘Fall seven times, stand up eight. Well my story is break your arm three times, keep fighting four. Anyone could choose to give up here, it would be the easiest thing to do. But to hold it together when everyone else would understand if you fell apart, that’s true strength,” VanZant wrote on Instagram.

“Yes I fractured my arm again. No this isn’t the end of my story. This is a very small fracture and will only take 6-8 weeks to heal. My Dr. said I will be back ready to take a fight in May. This is the second time I broke through a screw hole where my plate in my arm is, third break in a third spot. I know I need to adjust my training now that I have a permanent plate and screws in there. I will make those adjustments and I will return successfully just as I have before. I am not going anywhere, I am only 25 years old and I am a gangster fighter. I will be making my UFC return in May. God just wanted me to have a little more patience. Send me some good vibes #fanzants I could use some love.”

With VanZant out of the bout against Amanda Ribas, Randa Markos is set to step in on short notice.