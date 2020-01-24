Bellator 238 Weigh-in Results: Julia Budd vs Cris Cyborg

Bellator MMA is returning on Saturday, January 24 with Bellator 238 at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The event features one of the biggest women’s mixed martial arts bouts in the promotion’s history.

In the main event, former UFC and Invicta FC champion Cris Cyborg makes her return to action in her promotional debut to take on current women’s featherweight champion Julia Budd.

But before they can enter the cage, all of the fighters on the card had to hit their marks at the official fighter weigh-ins.

Did your favorite fighter make their mark?

A full look at the Bellator 238 weigh-in results can be seen below.

Bellator 238 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (DAZN, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Champ Julia Budd (144.5) vs. Cris Cyborg (143.8) – for women’s featherweight title

Adam Borics (144.9) vs. Darrion Caldwell (144.6) – featherweight tournament quarterfinal

Juan Archuleta (145.5) vs. Henry Corrales (145.3)

Alfred Khashakyan (135.9) vs. Sergio Pettis (135)

Raymond Daniels (169.8) vs. Jason King (169.7)

Emilee King (115.2) vs. Ava Knight (114.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (DAZN, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Aaron Pico (145.8) vs. Daniel Carey (144.9)

AJ Agazarm () vs. Adel Altamimi (146)

Mario Navarro (146) vs. Jay Jay Wilson (146)

Miguel Jacob (169.9) vs. David Pacheco ()

Chris Avila (156) vs. Anthony Taylor (154.6)

Curtis Millender (178.8) vs. Moses Murrietta (179.5)

Brandon Bender () vs. Joshua Jones (160.3)

Dominic Clark () vs. Ricardo Seixas Filho (155.6)

Tony Bartovich (144.5) vs. Jarrett Connor ()

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.